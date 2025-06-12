abrdn (LON:ABDN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 196.50 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 196.32 ($2.66), with a volume of 25112744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.49).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.90) to GBX 172 ($2.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ABDN
abrdn Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jason Windsor sold 84,587 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.29), for a total value of £142,952.03 ($193,780.71). Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.
abrdn Company Profile
aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.
We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.