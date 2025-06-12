abrdn (LON:ABDN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 196.50 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 196.32 ($2.66), with a volume of 25112744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.49).

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.90) to GBX 172 ($2.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.95. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 225.80 and a quick ratio of 24.97.

In other news, insider Jason Windsor sold 84,587 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.29), for a total value of £142,952.03 ($193,780.71). Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.

We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.

