Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Teleflex by 103.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Teleflex by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $122.68 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $249.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

