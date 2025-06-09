Sherman Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

