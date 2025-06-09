Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $9.93 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,934,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $83.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.37. The stock has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $83.66.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

