Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 276 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02. The company has a market cap of $449.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

