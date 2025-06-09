Courier Capital LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 15,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 59,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,675,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5%

HD opened at $367.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $365.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.63 and a 200 day moving average of $384.44.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

