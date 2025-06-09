Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Cut by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $133.55 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.08.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

