Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 458 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $66.06 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,409 shares in the company, valued at $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

