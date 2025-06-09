McDonough Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 25 LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $421.99 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $418.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

