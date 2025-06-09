Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price upped by Barclays from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$95.92.
In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 43,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.07, for a total value of C$4,047,614.30. Also, Senior Officer Sandy Sharman sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.27, for a total transaction of C$83,464.29. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,535 shares of company stock worth $7,136,736. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.
