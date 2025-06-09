Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Jeffrey R. Dunne Acquires 501 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey R. Dunne bought 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $17,870.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,864.26. This trade represents a 11.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BWFG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,951. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $280.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 40,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

