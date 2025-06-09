AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Gael Touya Sells 3,300 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $503,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,433.06. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.95. The stock had a trading volume of 207,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.56.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 703,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

