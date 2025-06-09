Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) dropped 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 5,540,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average daily volume of 980,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

About Talon Metals

The company has a market cap of C$205.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

