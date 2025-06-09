Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $56.86, with a volume of 29789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLDN. Wall Street Zen cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Willdan Group Stock Up 0.6%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $830.82 million, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other Willdan Group news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $83,804.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 422,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,773,279.16. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 5,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,942.88. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,273 shares of company stock worth $5,083,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 205.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Further Reading

