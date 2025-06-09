Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $275,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,074,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.0%

V stock opened at $370.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.88. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

