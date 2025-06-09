BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$77.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$83.50 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.10.

Cameco Trading Up 11.9%

About Cameco

Cameco stock traded up C$9.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,239. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.67. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$48.71 and a twelve month high of C$93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 349.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

