Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 149384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,264,000 after buying an additional 667,645 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,627,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,583,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

