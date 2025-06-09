SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Alistair Phillips-Davies Buys 7 Shares

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies acquired 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,758 ($23.80) per share, for a total transaction of £123.06 ($166.57).

SSE traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,755.50 ($23.76). 1,438,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,431,865. SSE plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,446.89 ($19.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,019 ($27.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,665.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,615.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 160.90 ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. SSE had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSE plc will post 163.8865004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

