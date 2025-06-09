Blue Chip Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 9th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well‐established companies with a strong track record of financial stability, consistent earnings, and reliable dividend payments. These companies typically hold leading positions in their industries and boast high market capitalizations. Investors often view blue chip stocks as lower‐risk investments suited for steady growth and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE KRMN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 255,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65. Karman has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,846. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,148. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.49.

