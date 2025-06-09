iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.86 and last traded at $89.89, with a volume of 4057408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.19.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,750,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

