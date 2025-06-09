Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$161.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. National Bankshares set a C$144.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$145.62.
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
