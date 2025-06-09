Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$161.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. National Bankshares set a C$144.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$145.62.

Shares of BMO traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$148.19. 522,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,411. The stock has a market cap of C$107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$109.02 and a 12 month high of C$151.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$139.35.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

