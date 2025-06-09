Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 341523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $848.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.96 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $79,139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 642.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 915,983 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,427,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after acquiring an additional 652,129 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,394,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $4,279,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

