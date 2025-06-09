Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Senior Officer Shaina Brianne Morihira Buys 8,000 Shares

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Shaina Brianne Morihira purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.57 per share, with a total value of C$100,560.00.

Shaina Brianne Morihira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, Shaina Brianne Morihira acquired 20,000 shares of Freehold Royalties stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$248,466.00.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of FRU stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 383,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.58. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.62.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRU. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.25 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on FRU

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.