Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Trading Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $461.01 and last traded at $456.78. Approximately 12,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 171,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.57.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.