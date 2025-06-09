Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $11.46 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,127 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.09 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

