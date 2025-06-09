Oil Stocks To Follow Today – June 6th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Procter & Gamble, ServiceNow, and WEC Energy Group are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies involved in the oil industry—covering activities such as exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Their market value tends to move with changes in global oil prices, geopolitical events, regulatory shifts and shifts in supply and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.03. 7,686,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,511,053. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.85. 3,228,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,795,165. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.95.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $383.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.14 and a 200-day moving average of $167.32. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $10.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,028.55. 338,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,010. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $212.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.59, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $915.04 and its 200 day moving average is $974.91.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

WEC traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,587. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

