Top Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 8th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Constellation Energy, and GE Vernova are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, or sale of energy resources—ranging from oil, natural gas, and coal to electricity generated by renewables. These equities give investors exposure to the broader energy sector and are often influenced by factors such as commodity prices, regulatory changes, and geopolitical events. Companies in this category can include integrated oil majors, exploration and production firms, pipeline operators, utilities, and renewable‐energy developers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.14. 163,425,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,864,507. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.56.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $12.98 on Friday, hitting $246.95. 41,055,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,051,491. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 201.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.52.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,465,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,553,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ CEG traded up $8.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.80. 3,732,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.61 and a 200-day moving average of $255.85. Constellation Energy has a one year low of $155.60 and a one year high of $352.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $487.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,784. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.72 and a 200 day moving average of $360.77. The firm has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $500.72.

