Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Up 30.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) traded up 30.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06). 3,017,941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 475% from the average session volume of 524,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.37 ($0.05).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £18.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.48.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS, Media and Entertainment and content creation markets. Blackbird plc’s patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud and it has two products.

BlackbirdⓇ a market leading suite of cloud-native computing applications, is used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, live events and content owners, post production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

elevate.io is the company’s new browser-based collaborative content creation platform currently in general release.

