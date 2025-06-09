Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 9th (APLD, ARBB, ARLO, ARM, AX, BGO, BME, BRLT, BWAY, CMG)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 9th:

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Compass Point. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Bango (LON:BGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 244 ($3.30) target price on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.63) price target on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. Redburn Atlantic currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $280.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $346.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $324.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $329.00.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 290 ($3.93) target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Argus.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Zelman & Associates.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

