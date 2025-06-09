Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 9th (APLD, ARBB, ARLO, ARM, AX, BGO, BME, BRLT, BWAY, CMG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 9th:

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Compass Point. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Bango (LON:BGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 244 ($3.30) target price on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.63) price target on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. Redburn Atlantic currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $280.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $346.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $324.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $329.00.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 290 ($3.93) target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Argus.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Zelman & Associates.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

