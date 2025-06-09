Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $347.00 Price Target at Barclays

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $351.00 to $347.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

MOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.21.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $298.11. 174,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,598. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $262.32 and a 52-week high of $365.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.53 and its 200 day moving average is $307.36.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 149,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

