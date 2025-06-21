NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1%

NEE stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

