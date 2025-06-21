Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after buying an additional 1,463,799 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after acquiring an additional 434,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,750,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $86.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

