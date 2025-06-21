Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $470.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Melius lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.