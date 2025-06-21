1,514 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.8%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $763.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $723.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $780.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $801.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.