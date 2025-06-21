Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,222 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.8%

LLY stock opened at $763.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $780.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $801.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.79.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

