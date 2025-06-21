Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,306.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 54,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 80,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.4% in the first quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of QQQ opened at $526.83 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $500.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.42.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ.

