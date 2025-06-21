NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

