Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 19.3% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $526.83 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.42.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

