Cordant Inc. Has $21.27 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cordant Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 11.1% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $886,299,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $293.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.51 and a 200-day moving average of $286.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

