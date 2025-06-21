Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 4.2% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $209.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

