Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.9% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $49,534,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $763.43 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $723.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $780.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $801.13.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.79.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

