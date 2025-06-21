Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,730 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,730 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

