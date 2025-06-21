Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Elser Financial Planning Inc

Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 52,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 28,811 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,230,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 509,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,951,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $293.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

