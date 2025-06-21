Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 147,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 286,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 118,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 88,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

