iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $403.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.