Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Boosts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for about 0.9% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after buying an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,814,000 after buying an additional 195,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after buying an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GEV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.56.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of GEV opened at $486.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $500.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.71.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

