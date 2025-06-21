Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 94 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.6% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.79.

LLY opened at $763.43 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $780.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $801.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

