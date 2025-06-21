First PREMIER Bank Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,684,000 after acquiring an additional 125,599 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0%

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

