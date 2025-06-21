Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

