Foundation Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,644 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 9,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLG LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% during the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:DIS opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.